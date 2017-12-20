Yonder Alonso agrees to deal with Cleveland Indians: reports

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 02: Yonder Alonso #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Safeco Field on September 2, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND —  The Cleveland Indians were quiet last week during the winter meetings. They were a little busy Wednesday night getting their replacement for Carlos Santana.

Yonder Alonso has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indians.

He is a left-handed bat, who spent last year with the Mariners.  Alonso hit .266 last year with 28 home runs and 67 RBI.

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal reports Alonso will  get a two-year $16-million contract with an $8-million vesting option for a third season.

