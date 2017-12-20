× Yonder Alonso agrees to deal with Cleveland Indians: reports

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians were quiet last week during the winter meetings. They were a little busy Wednesday night getting their replacement for Carlos Santana.

Yonder Alonso has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indians.

He is a left-handed bat, who spent last year with the Mariners. Alonso hit .266 last year with 28 home runs and 67 RBI.

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal reports Alonso will get a two-year $16-million contract with an $8-million vesting option for a third season.

Free agent 1B Yonder Alonso in agreement with #Indians on two-year, $16M contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal includes $8M vesting option for a third year. Agreement first reported by @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2017

Yonder Alonso was All-Star last year and hit 28 homers with Oakland and Seattle, and replaces Carlos Santana at first base — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2017

