Yonder Alonso agrees to deal with Cleveland Indians: reports
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians were quiet last week during the winter meetings. They were a little busy Wednesday night getting their replacement for Carlos Santana.
Yonder Alonso has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Indians.
He is a left-handed bat, who spent last year with the Mariners. Alonso hit .266 last year with 28 home runs and 67 RBI.
MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal reports Alonso will get a two-year $16-million contract with an $8-million vesting option for a third season.
