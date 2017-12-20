Woman finishes finals while in labor at the hospital

KANSAS CITY — If you college finals were difficult — how about completing them while in labor?

One college student did just that, and her photo is now viral.

Nayzia Thomas shared the photo on Twitter last week. It shows her in a hospital bed, using her laptop, with a textbook next to her.

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

Yahoo reports that Thomas studies psychology at Johnson County Community College. She stayed in school until she was 39 weeks pregnant.

To avoid getting an incomplete on her psychology final, she finished it at the hospital.

“It wasn’t due until the end of the week — finals week is Dec. 11 to tomorrow — but my goal was to try to have everything done before,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’”,

She said her mother took the photo. So far, it’s been retweeted over 27,000 times.

Thomas said she was working three jobs and attending summer classes when she found out about her pregnancy.

“I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way,” said Thomas. “That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture. It shows [I] follow through.”

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

After she finished the final, she gave birth to a baby boy, Anthony Johnson. She plans to take a month off during winter break and then go back to school next semester. Read more here.