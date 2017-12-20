University Heights woman followed home, robbed at gunpoint

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio– University Heights police are asking residents to be vigilant after a woman was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday on Charney Road near Hillbrook Road.

Police said the woman was confronted in her driveway and held up. The two suspects demanded money and electronics, but did not harm the victim.

According to police, she was likely followed home by the two men. They fled in an older, maroon sedan.

Investigators are aware of a similar robbery at a home on Princeton Road in Cleveland Heights.

The University Heights Police Department said people need to remember to lock their doors, not leave valuables in their cars and call police to report suspicious activity.