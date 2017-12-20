Ugly sweater holiday party onboard a train? You bet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- You've probably heard of ugly sweater holiday parties around town, but did you know there's a train ride dedicated to just that?

We climbed aboard a train at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for an ugly sweater holiday party, that eventually ended at the "North Pole," in Peninsula, where tons of elves greeted us.

This two-hour, adult-only train ride made its way through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, while riders enjoyed first-class car access and a panoramic upper dome car view!

Participants wore their ugliest sweaters for a chance to win prizes, including free train ride tickets. Holiday beers, wines, pop, water and snacks were made available for additional purchase.

This particular ride is sold out for the season, but CVSR spokesperson Danny Napolitano says there are plenty of rides to look forward to in the new year, such as Canvas and Wine on the Rails, Superhero Train and Decades Train.

For more information on future rides on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, click HERE.