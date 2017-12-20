× Two adults indicted for mass shooting of juveniles

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found two adults have now been indicted for a shooting in Cleveland that left 5 teens wounded and a 12-year-old killed by stray gunfire.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have filed charges against Larissa Harris and Marvin Harris. They each face 17 charges including aggravated murder, felony assault and more.

The gunfire erupted on Buckeye Rd in Cleveland Thanksgiving weekend. It left 12-year- old Abdel Bashiti dead.

Three 15 year old boys are facing charges in juvenile court. Prosecutors have said they plan to try to have the juvenile cases moved to adult court.

Investigators have struggled to pin down the exact motive for the shootings.