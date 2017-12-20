Three suspects steal car and lead Akron police on chase; One in custody

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating after a man was carjacked Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old victim was sitting in his car in a driveway on Cranz Place at about 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by the three suspects. Police said one man pulled the victim out of his Dodge Charger and punched him in the face.

Another man fired several shots before the suspects took off in the stolen car towards Dayton Street, according to Akron police.

Minutes later, officers spotted the car on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue. The suspects led police on a chase, then bailed on Fouse Avenue and Ranney Street.

Officers arrested one suspect, 18-year-old Marcus L. Kidd, of Akron. He was hiding behind a garage.

Kidd was charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and willful flee, then taken to the Summit County Jail.

Detectives are working to identify the other two suspects.