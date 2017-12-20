Thieves target VFW Post in Lorain County twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Some real life Grinches stole nearly $20,000 from VFW Post #9340 on Royalton Road in Columbia Station -- in two separate burglaries.

The money was meant to go to families in need to help them have a nice holiday.

“We do a lot for deserving families,” said Frank Madey, post commander. “So they will have a Christmas -- we buy trees for them, buy turkeys.”

Now, instead of preparing to play Santa, they’re repairing thousands of dollars in damages to the building, and enhancing their security measures.

“In August, they went through the front doors, which tripped the alarm and I was able to respond within 7 minutes,” said Madey.

The thieves took a much more aggressive approach early Monday morning, cutting the electrical wiring, and disabling the security system to gain entry.

Several other nearby businesses have also been hit including a local grocery store and ice cream shop, says Madey. “If they want to get in they’ll get in.”

Fortunately, surveillance video of the suspects was recorded before they destroyed the system. The video and other evidence has been turned over the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Although disheartening, Madey says, the criminals won’t stop their mission of giving. Post 9340 has been distinguished as an All-American Post for outstanding public service and generosity. They say they will continue to help fellow comrades who’ve fallen on hard times, the homeless, local scouts and anyone in need.

"Just makes us go harder, drive harder, it won’t stop us,” said Madey. “We’re hardcore vets.”

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.