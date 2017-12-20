Show Info: December 20, 2017
Rough Diamond Staging & Redesign
Decorating your home for a picture perfect holiday party can be challenging and expensive! Amy Vartenuk shared some ideas for both a festive and affordable tablescape!
www.roughdiamondstaging.com
https://www.facebook.com/roughdiamondstaging/
https://www.instagram.com/hiddengemstager/
https://www.pinterest.com/roughdiamondstaging/
Destination Cleveland
Looking for the best ways to ring in 2018 in Cleveland? Look no further!
334 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
216.875.6641
www.ThisIsCleveland.com
Harlow’s Pizza
It used to be a recording studio, now it’s the hippest pizzaria in town!
www.harlowspizza.com
Cellar 59 Wine Bar & Wine Shop
The perfect bottle of wine for your holiday table!
3984 Kent Rd
Stow, Ohio, OH 44224
(330) 688-2684
www.cellar59wine.com
Ambiance
Spice up the holidays and give the gift of romance!
17820 Englewood Drive
Cleveland, OH 44130-3425
866.739.8477
Hunger Network
The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland makes sure everyone has a place at the table, this holiday season and beyond!
http://www.hungernetwork.org
216.619.8155
Great Lakes Science Center
Here’s a great way to burn some energy and keep the kids busy over the long holiday break!
www.GreatScience.com