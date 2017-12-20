× Police: Standoff ends with no suspect in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Members of the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT team had an east side home surrounded early Wednesday morning.

The standoff began just before midnight Tuesday after police believed a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting barricaded himself inside a home on E. 156th St. Near Waterloo Rd., police said.

The standoff ended around 4:30 a.m.

Police told Fox 8 News the house was clear, but that nobody was taken into custody.

Earlier police had said it was “undetermined” if the suspect they believed was inside the home was wanted for a shooting that happened in the same area earlier on Tuesday.

All roads that were closed in the neighborhood were reopened before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police activity CLEARED E. 156/Waterloo. All roads reopened. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 20, 2017

CLE SWAT in standoff with shooting suspect on E156th & Waterloo Rd. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/6PsHqgDYkm — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 20, 2017