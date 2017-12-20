Polensek calling for drastic measures to protect streets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another chilling violent crime has Cleveland Councilman Michael Polensek calling for City Hall to take drastic measures to protect the streets.

The latest incident provoking outrage and concern happened late Tuesday afternoon near East 156th street and Waterloo Road.

A group of armed men got into a shootout along busy streets out in the open. It sent multiple people to the hospital, and an innocent child barely escaped serious injury as she was grazed by a stray bullet.

Polensek is expected to release a statement today calling for the state to provide help in policing the city streets perhaps through the Highway Patrol or other means.

Last week, Polensek called for the city to declare a state of emergency due to crime after a priest was attacked.

Polensek has repeatedly said he doesn’t think Cleveland has enough police officers to show a presence on the streets to deter crime, and alarming violent crimes show a need for desperate, immediate action.

41.499320 -81.694361