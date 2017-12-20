Partly sunny, highs in low 40s for first day of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a cool, quiet final day of autumn as astronomical winter officially arrives Thursday just before 11:30 am EST.

Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s are expected. Winds will turn to the southeast. Clouds do thicken up as we go through the day Thursday, but rain showers arrive Friday morning.

Check out overnight temps heading into Thursday morning:

There are indications that a wave of low pressure will ride the front and could induce a changeover from rain to snow on Saturday, especially south of I-76.

There will be a big pattern shift again as we head into Christmas week. Below-average temperatures are expected as well as chances for snow.

Right now, it looks like we could have a few light snow showers on Christmas Day for much of the area. Lake effect snow is a good bet if all the parameters congeal behind the arctic front.

Follow weather updates.