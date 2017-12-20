Neighbors create makeshift memorial at Cleveland home where human remains were found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A makeshift memorial has started on the porch of a home on West 80th Street.

Neighbors and friends started putting stuffed animals and other items on the porch, shortly after human remains were found in the backyard Tuesday.

“I am so heartbroken,” said Dee Anthony, who lives near the home. “I think it really hit me more when I opened my blinds and I saw these teddy bears on this porch. It’s sad. We are so heartbroken over here, believe me, we feel it.”

A woman who lives at the home is behind bars, suspected of killing her five-year-old son and burying his body in the backyard of their home. The FOX 8 I-Team was first on the scene Tuesday morning.

"I don't know why you did this; this is your son," said the woman’s sister, Ana Rodriguez.

Larissa Maria Rodriguez, a mother of nine, is in police custody, suspected of killing her own child.

"He's sweet. He was a premature. He was just a sweet kid; he didn't talk much," said Ana Rodriguez.

Cleveland police and investigators with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office spent all day Tuesday digging behind a home on West 80th Street after receiving a tip that the boy was buried in the backyard.

"Our investigators along with the FBI and the Medical Examiner's Office while digging in this backyard recovered what appears to be human remains; the medical examiner will be taking those remains to their office for further examination," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland police say they first received a tip from Pakistan.

Monday, they went to the home with cadaver dogs, but found nothing. They returned Tuesday and made the heartbreaking discovery.

Investigators say Rodriguez told police that her son had gone to visit his father in Texas earlier this month. But she also says she did not know the father's phone number or an address to get in touch with him.

**More on the story here**