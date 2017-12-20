Missing: Destinee Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Destinee Moore, 15, hasn't been seen since Nov. 21.

She is 4'8" and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Destinee was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a brown jacket and black and white pants. She is a student at Northeast Ohio Prep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5318.

