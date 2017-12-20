Medical examiner working to ID human remains found in backyard of Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the human remains found in the backyard of a home on Cleveland's west side.

The mother who was living in that home is in jail.

Larissa Maria Rodriguez has not been charged yet. Police are still investigating the disappearance of her 5-year-old son and the human remains found Tuesday.

It all started with a tip call from Pakistan. The caller told police that a little boy was buried behind the West 80th Street home and that the boy's mother and step-father buried him there after finding him unresponsive about two months ago.

When Rodriguez was first asked about the whereabouts of her son, she told them he was in Texas with his biological father. She said she didn't know how to get a hold of them.

The 5-year-old's step-father was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Continuing coverage.