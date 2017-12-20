Lorain police: Drunken driver hits two cars and police cruiser, flees scene

LORAIN, Ohio– A man is facing a lengthy list of charges after Lorain police say he hit three cars, including a police cruiser.

Thomas Allen Hall, 22, of Lorain, was involved in a head- on crash in the area of West 10th Street and Oberlin Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. According to Lorain police, he fled the scene.

While officers were responding to the first crash, Hall hit a parked pick-up truck then a Lorain police cruiser, police said. He drove away from both.

Another Lorain officer tried to pull over the suspect. Hall struck a curb and went off the right side of the road, before eventually coming to a stop.

“His eyes were blood shot and watery while his balance was so poor I had to constantly hold him up. He seemed extremely confused and had no concept of what happened nor the time of day believing it was already midnight,” the police report said.

He was taken to the Lorain jail, where he was given a field sobriety test. He failed.

Hall was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control, operating a vehicle under the influence, blood-alcohol content .17 percent or greater and failure to comply.