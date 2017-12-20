Looking for winter fun? We’ve got some great ideas for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There's plenty to do around Northeast Ohio during the holidays, but the fun continues with winter activities through the next couple of months.

Check out our winter guide for fun for the whole family!

Lolly the Trolley Holiday Lights Tour

*Dec. 26-30

Take a trolley ride to some of Cleveland's best spots: A Christmas Story house, Public Square holiday lights display, chandelier at Playhouse Square and various seasonal attractions around Cleveland.

Ticket prices: Adults (Ages 18+) $16; Children (6-17) $11; Laps (Children up to 5 years) $5. Trolley departs at 7 p.m. from the Powerhouse at Nautica.

More information, HERE.

Ice skating on Public Square

*Open until Feb. 28

The Cleveland Foundation Ice Skating Rink is open through the holiday season, offering an exciting attraction to Cleveland's Public Square.

$10 per skater, which includes skate rental. If you bring your own skates, tickets are $7.

Hours of operations: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. 10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday Noon-8 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

Snowshoeing in the Cleveland Metroparks

*January 13

Celebrate winter by playing outside in the snow with snowshoes. There must be four inches of snow to wear snowshoes. Participants will hike around the Metroparks if no snow.

You have to be 6 years and over with an adult. $7 for snowshoe rental. If no snow, the cost is free. Program runs from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation.

More information, HERE

Teddy Bear Tea at the Ritz-Carlton

*Through December 23

Designed for the young at heart. Children can enjoy a child-friendly tea menu and create their own bags of candy, receive a teddy bear gift, and enjoy stories from Mrs. Claus in The Radiant Room. Tea runs from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person.

More information, HERE.

Magic of Lights Victory Park

*Through Jan. 1

International event Magic of Lights is in Victory Park! Drive through a one-mile holiday light show featuring more than 400 spectacular displays.

Price per car: Advanced purchase online $18; Mon.-Thurs. gate purchase $20; Friday-Sunday gate purchase $25. Hours are 5 p.m-10 p.m.

More information, HERE.

