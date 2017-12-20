LIVE VIDEO: House Republicans vote again on tax bill, celebrate with Trump

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is celebrating the GOP tax legislation, claiming it fulfills his campaign promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, he says: “Obamacare has been repealed in this bill.”

But the bill only repeals the individual mandate, which imposes a tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance — a significant, but small part of the law — rather than the extensive legislation passed by his predecessor.

Trump-backed GOP efforts to undo the health care legislation failed repeatedly earlier this year, and congressional lawmakers are debating needed fixes to the bill to stabilize the individual marketplace.

President Donald Trump is promising a news conference Wednesday afternoon after House Republicans take the final vote to approve the GOP tax cut bill.

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, Trump calls the expected passage a “historic victory for the American people.”

Trump will host Congressional Republicans at the White House to celebrate the first major legislative victory of his administration.

Trump says the official signing ceremony will follow at a later date.