Interim Akron police chief to take job permanently

AKRON, Ohio — The man who has been heading Akron’s police force since its former leader resigned amid accusations of misconduct will take over as chief on a permanent basis.

Kenneth Ball was scheduled to be announced as the department’s permanent chief at a news conference Wednesday.

He took the post on an interim basis after the resignation of former Chief James Nice in August.

Nice was of accused of potentially criminal misconduct related to an investigation into his nephew. He was also accused of using a racial slur and having an affair with a member of the department.

Nice’s attorney has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Ball has been an Akron police officer for 26 years.

