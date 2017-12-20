× ‘I fell in love with Cleveland:’ Carlos Santana pens letter to Indians fans

CLEVELAND– Carlos Santana is off to Philadelphia to start a new chapter of his MLB career.

But Cleveland will always be in his heart. The former Indians slugger and first baseman wrote a letter to the city, which was posted on MLB.com on Wednesday.

“I cried once it sunk in that I would no longer be suiting up for and living in the City of Cleveland,” Santana wrote.

He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Phillies. It was officially announced Wednesday morning.

“All I have known is Cleveland. I loved my time in Cleveland. I became a big leaguer in Cleveland. I became a man, a husband, and a father. I bought and maintained my first home in Cleveland. We went from losing to winning. I built friendships that I will have for the rest of my life. I fell in love with Cleveland. Thank you for loving me back. Words cannot describe how much I will miss you Cleveland. Believe me, I will miss you all.”

Santana also thanked the Indians front office, like the Dolan family, Tribe president Chis Antonietti and manager Terry Francona.

Santana signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in 2004 and was dealt to the Indians in 2008. He made his major league debut in 2010.

Last season, he hit 23 home runs with 79 RBIs and a .259 batting average. He was a finalist for 2017 American League Gold Glove Awards at first base.

“I’m off to Philadelphia to help them build a winner. I’m ready for the challenge,” Santana said in his letter.

