Fox 8 Jukebox: The Townsmen Orchestra

Posted 9:18 am, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:17AM, December 20, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Townsmen Orchestra is one of Cleveland's oldest big bands. Formed in 1957, the group started in a member's basement before exploding onto the Cleveland music scene. Some of the best jazz musicians in Cleveland have played with The Townsmen Orchestra at one time or another.