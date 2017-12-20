CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Townsmen Orchestra is one of Cleveland's oldest big bands. Formed in 1957, the group started in a member's basement before exploding onto the Cleveland music scene. Some of the best jazz musicians in Cleveland have played with The Townsmen Orchestra at one time or another.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Townsmen Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Chamber Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Geoffrey Golden
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: One Hit Wonders
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Joshua Surgeon
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Humbly Submitted
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scarlet Angels
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Eastlake North High School ‘Northern Lights’
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Front Porch Lights