David’s Challah French Toast and Bacon

Challah French Toast

Prepare the following ingredients the night before breakfast

1 loaf challah bread cut into 1 ¼ inch slices

2 C. eggnog

2 large eggs beaten

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp fresh ground nutmeg

1 large casserole dish buttered

Combine eggnog, eggs, cinnamon and nutmeg in medium bowl. Mix well.

Pour half of mixture in casserole. Place bread in casserole. Using a fork, pierce the bread several times. This will make it easier to absorb egg mixture.

Pour remaining egg mixture over bread.

Cover casserole with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat oven to 400-450F.

Flip the bread 1 time to see if egg mixture has been totally absorbed. Carefully pour off excess liquid.

Bake casserole, uncovered, for 12-15 minutes or until French toast is a beautiful golden and brown color. Serve with powdered sugar or maple syrup.

Enjoy!

Bacon

1 lb. Thick Cut Bacon

Herbs and Spices

The method of cooking I like best is baking or roasting in the oven. Cover a sheet pan with enough foil that you can fold up the sides to hold the hot fat.

Preheat oven 350F.

Line the bacon on the pan so they don’t overlap. If they touch each other, there will be some sticking. Now you can pepper them or add a few herbs like thyme or rosemary. I think you should probably just try the bacon the way the smoker intended before making changes with herbs and spices.

Check the bacon after 15 minutes. Thicker cooks slower. Sugar cured cooks faster. The bacon will start to smell good as it gets close to done. If you like it really crispy, like glass, pour off a little fat right near the end.

Experiment and have fun.

Enjoy!