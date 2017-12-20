× Couple charged in armed robberies at banks, stores used money to buy drugs: FBI

A Northeast Ohio couple has been indicted for a month-long armed robbery spree which happened this fall.

A 15-count indictment has been filed charging them for four armed bank robberies and armed robberies of several other stores, authorities said.

Casey Layne Liberty, 30, of Amherst, and Daniel T. Begin, 32, of Cleveland, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, four counts of bank robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and nine counts related to Hobbs Act robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI say Liberty wore a disguise and robbed banks and stores while Begin acted as the getaway driver.

They used the money from the robberies to buy drugs and food and to pay for hotel rooms, according to the indictment.

“This pair went on a month-long crime spree in which they robbed banks and stores to feed their drug habit. It’s a miracle no one was killed, and we’re gratified this duo will likely be off the street for years to come,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman.

The two are charged with the following bank robberies: Andover Bank in Conneaut on Sept. 19, Chase Bank in Medina on Sept. 28, First National Bank in Beachwood on Oct. 4 and the Chase Bank in Fairlawn on Oct. 12.

They are also charged with robbing a Subway in Findlay on Sept. 26, a Seven Eleven in Brunswick on Sept. 28, a Gamestop in Elyria on Oct. 7, a Domino’s Pizza in Madison on Oct. 10, a Mr. Hero in Canton on Oct. 11, a Subway in Avon on Oct. 15, a Subway in Elyria on Oct. 16, a Mr. Hero in Perkins Township on Oct. 19, a Domino’s Pizza in North Olmsted on Oct. 22 and a Mr. Hero in Berea on Oct. 22.

