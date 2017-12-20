× Chase with Brunswick police ends in crash, three injured

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– A suspect and two passengers were injured in a crash while fleeing from police on Tuesday.

The Brunswick Police Department said officers located and tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Pearl Road just before 9 p.m. The car fled on Center Road into Valley City and later crashed.

The driver, 18-year-old Michael Boggs, of Cleveland, was taken to Southwest General Health Center. Police said he was turned over to the Cleveland Division of Police on warrants for aggravated robbery.

The two passengers, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to the Cleveland Clinic emergency room in Brunswick. The man was later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.