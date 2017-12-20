Amazing drone video shows whale create rainbows as it breaches water

CALIFORNIA — A drone captured amazing video of a humpback whale creating rainbows as it breached the water.

Drone pilot Domenic Biagini posted the video Dec. 13, and it’s since gone viral.

In his post, Biagini said he saw eight whales that day. This particular humpback made pass after pass through a bait ball, or giant swarm of fish.

Biagini’s post says:

“I’ve never been more amazed than I was when I filmed this video. Humpback whale off La Jolla, San Diego makes pass after pass through an enormous bait ball in crystal clear blue water. I’m running out of superlatives for these animals the last few days. This is one of 8 whales that I encountered today, and I spotted even more spouts in all directions. La Jolla is on fire. This is one of 8 whales that I encountered today, and I spotted even more spouts in all directions. La Jolla is on fire.”