Tips for holiday travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND-- AAA and the Transportation Security Administration are reminding travelers of ways to make your holiday trip a little easier.

AAA is anticipating a record-breaking, year-end travel season with more than 107 million Americans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home. About 6.4 million are traveling by air.

Here are a few holiday travel tips:

Wrapped gifts are allowed. But TSA may need to upwrap them in order to properly inspect them.

Snow globes must comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, if they are going in your carry-on bag.

Toys like water guns and swords should be placed in your checked baggage. They can look like the real thing through an X-ray of your carry-on, resulting in evacuations and delays.

Solid food can go in your carry-on. If the food is spreadable or pourable, then it has to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule.

For a full list of what can and cannot fly with you, click here