Woman killed in Euclid hit-and-run

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman.

It happened on Dec. 16 at about 5:20 p.m. on Euclid Avenue at Grand Boulevard in Euclid.

Police said Vernice Crutcher, 60, of Euclid, was walking westbound in the road when a vehicle hit her from behind. Investigators said they believe the car continued west towards Cleveland.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a light-colored sedan.

“The EPD is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating the fatal accident. This is a heavily traveled roadway, especially during this time of the evening, and it is very possible that someone witnessed the fatal accident,” the police department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Officer Jeff Herold at 216-731-1234.