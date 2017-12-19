× Union Metal in Canton to close; More than 300 layoffs

CANTON, Ohio– Union Metal, a fixture in Canton for more than 100 years, will close.

The company sent a letter to employees last week, notifying them of plans to close the plant in 2018. Chief restructuring officer Dalton Edgecomb said an exact date has not been set.

According to Edgecomb, 339 employees will be laid off. Some of the layoffs have already begun, but a significant number will happen next year.

Hourly workers will receive severance as part of the corporate policies. If they are in the union, the severance pay will be determined in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Union Metal, located on Maple Avenue, was founded in 1906 and is one of the country’s leading street light manufacturers.