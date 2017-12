× Two people shot at gas station in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police say two males were shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday.

It happened at a Sunoco gas station on E 156th St. and Waterloo Road.

Police found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the face; the other was shot four times.

Both males were taken to University Hospitals.

