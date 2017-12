NBC is reportedly working on another revival show: “The Office.”

TVline reports that the revival would be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pa., branch, during the 2018-19 season.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, will reportedly not be involved in the show.

NBC would not release a comment on the matter.

“The Office” originally ran from 2005 to 2013 and was based on the British show, “The Office.”

Read more here.