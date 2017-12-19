Show Info: December 19, 2017
Hatfield’s Goode Grub
He’s dishing up a recipe inspired by the south!
16700 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44111
(440) 263-5221
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com
Toyrifix
This shop is perfect for last minute gifts for kids of all ages!
4642 Akron Road.
Smithville, Ohio 44677
330-669-3737
http://www.toyrifix.com/
Pickwick & Frolic
We’re celebrating the end of the year and the start of another with champagne and a huge holiday party!
https://www.pickwickandfrolic.com/
Crystal Clinic
Winter can take a toll on your hands. Dr. Nathan Monaco taught us the common problems and injuries to watch out for!
CrystalClinic.com/SummitHand
Canary Travel
Sick of the snow? Why not get away to somewhere warmer?
http://www.canarytravel.com
Champions of Magic
End the year with a little magic!
December 27 – 30th
Conner Palace, Playhouse Square
www.PlayhouseSquare.org
http://www.championsofmagic.co.uk/
United Way of Greater Cleveland
Give back this holiday season and make a difference in Northeast Ohio!
1331 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216-436-2232
Dr. Marc