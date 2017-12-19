Police, Center for Missing & Exploited Children searching for missing Tallmadge teen

TALLMADGE, Ohio – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tallmadge girl.

Jordan Lindsey was last seen in Tallmadge on December 16. She may be traveling in a black, 2009 Hyundai Sonata with the Ohio license plate DZV2645. The plate has a Miami Dolphins license plate cover.

Officials think that Jordan may be trying to get to Akron.

She is 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes. Her brown hair may be dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Tallmadge Police Department at 330-633-2181.