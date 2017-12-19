Otter pups inspect new habitat at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Three new residents at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo made their debut on exhibit.

The male otter pups were born on Sept. 24 to Bitzy and Kibble, bringing the zoo's otter population to seven.

The babies can now join their parents on exhibit on the second floor of The RainForest. The otters still have access to their indoor habitat while they get adjusted to their new space, the zoo said on Tuesday. Mornings are the best time to catch a peak of the cute, little guys.

Asian small-clawed otters are one of the smallest species of otter. The International Union for Conservation in Nature considers them a vulnerable species and the Species Survival Plan Program manages their population in zoos.

