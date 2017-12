Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One person was killed after a crash on the West Shoreway Monday night.

Police say the driver of an SUV was headed east when it ran into the bridge just past West 72nd Street.

When authorities arrived, the driver was unconscious and had to be extricated by Cleveland fire crews.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Shoreway was reduced to one lane for a short time but has since reopened.