Mr. G goes to Florida: Dick Goddard cheers for Zips at Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Florida – The Akron Zips played in the Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday evening, taking on Florida Atlantic University down in Florida.
And one of Cleveland’s Own – in fact THE king of Cleveland’s Own, Dick Goddard, was on hand to cheer on the Zips.
Mr. G made the trip with his daughter to check out the gridiron action.
We’d like to officially note right now that Dick is a Kent State Alum – but we’re pretty sure that at this game, his heart was with the Zips!
It’s great to see Mr. G out and about enjoying some sports before Santa comes to visit!
Merry Christmas, Dick!
26.368306 -80.128932