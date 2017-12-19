Mr. G goes to Florida: Dick Goddard cheers for Zips at Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Florida – The Akron Zips played in the Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday evening, taking on Florida Atlantic University down in Florida.

And one of Cleveland’s Own – in fact THE king of Cleveland’s Own, Dick Goddard, was on hand to cheer on the Zips.

Mr. G made the trip with his daughter to check out the gridiron action.

We’d like to officially note right now that Dick is a Kent State Alum – but we’re pretty sure that at this game, his heart was with the Zips!

It’s great to see Mr. G out and about enjoying some sports before Santa comes to visit!

Merry Christmas, Dick!