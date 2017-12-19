× LIVE VIDEO: Cleveland police search property after reports of child buried in backyard

CLEVELAND — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland Police are holding a mother in jail under investigation for homicide while they investigate a tip her child may have been buried in a yard.

A police report shows, that police took a call Monday from Pakistan. The caller said a 5-year-old child had been buried in a backyard. The caller also said the mother and the child’s step-dad found the little boy unresponsive and buried him in the yard two months ago.

The police report also states the mother told police the boy had gone to visit his father in Texas earlier this month. However, the mother told investigators she did not know the father’s phone number or address or how to get in touch with him.

On Monday, detectives began investigating and even brought in private cadaver dogs. Nothing was found, and the investigation is continuing.

This comes just days after police asked for the public’s help in identifying a child whose body parts were found on another street on the west side.