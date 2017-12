MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– Cuyahoga County authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tshia Ratchford-Williams has been missing since Dec. 11. She was last seen leaving school wearing a blue True Religion jumpsuit, gray Northface jacket and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information on Tshia should call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office at 216-348-4232 or the Middleburg Heights Police Department at 440-243-1234.