Local FBI agents stage ‘special operation’ to sing for sick children

AVON, Ohio - Several homes in Avon and Bay Village looked like they were being raided by the FBI Tuesday night, but it was actually a very different “special operation” to help sick children.

About twenty FBI employees and volunteers with A Special Wish Foundation Inc. in Cleveland went from house to house Christmas caroling.

Jason Beudert, co-founder of A Special Wish says, it might seem like an unlikely scenario, but is always a special and exciting treat for the families.

“A lot of our kiddos are immune compromised,” said Jason. “So for us to bring the holiday to them is really something special.”

The FBI first got involved with A Special Wish in 2015 when a young boy named CJ wanted to be a police officer. The FBI helped Fox 8 News and Cleveland Police make that dream come true and they’ve been volunteering ever since.

“Throughout the office, people will come up to us on a regular basis and say wow how can I participate,” said Stephen Anthony Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland FBI office, “It’s just a great foundation, a great program and quite frankly it’s an honor for us to participate.”

Incredible for the families also.

First they sang for 1-year-old Emma Detweiler in Avon who recently underwent a heart transplant, and then 6-year-old Luke Albright who is battling neuroblastoma.

Luke’s parents Megan and Ryan say a little holiday cheer goes a long way right now.

“The cancer spread in December of last year, so we’re in a new clinical trial,” said Ryan. “So nothing but good thoughts and ready to start the new year.”

They say the caroling will always be a very special memory.

It shows you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make someones day.

“It’s all about the little things,” said Megan Albright, “They mean so much.”

