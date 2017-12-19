Fox Recipe Box: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a perfect recipe for holiday brunch or a special breakfast to serve overnight guests. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes is one of the Cheesecake Factory's most popular menu items and the general manager of the Westlake restaurant showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make the light and refreshing dish.

Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes Recipe

1 ¾ cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 ½ cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese

4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar

2 Tbls. Lemon Zest (minced)

2 ½ tsps. Vegetable Oil

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing blow. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and the ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat ¼ tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2 ½ minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1 ½ minutes or until done.

Bon Appétit

Serving size: 8 pancakes