CLEVELAND - A weak front will dive southward ushering back cooler, more seasonable temps for one day only…Wednesday Then, we’re back on the warming trend.

There will be a big pattern shift again as we head into Christmas week. Below-average temperatures are expected as well as chances for snow. Right now, it looks like we could have a few light snow showers on Christmas Day.