Forecast: Clouds, unseasonably mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures continue to climb today with highs reaching near 50 degrees. Unfortunately clouds will stick around through much of the day before finally breaking up late evening.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast heading into early afternoon.

There could be a brief shower along the PA border around this time as a weak front drifts southward. This will usher back in cooler more seasonable temps for one day only, then we’re back on the warming trend.

Big pattern shift again as we head into Christmas week!

Click here for the latest details.