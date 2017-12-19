Family looking for answers as human remains found in Cleveland backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A mother is behind bars, suspected of killing her five-year-old son and burying his body in the backyard of their home. The FOX 8 I-Team was first on the scene Tuesday morning.

"I don't know why you did this; this is your son," said the woman’s sister, Ana Rodriguez.

Larissa Maria Rodriguez, a mother of nine, is behind bars, suspected of killing her own child.

"He's sweet. He was a premature. He was just a sweet kid; he didn't talk much," said Ana Rodriguez.

Cleveland police and investigators with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office spent all day Tuesday digging behind a home on West 80th Street after receiving a tip that the boy was buried in the backyard.

"Our investigators along with the FBI and the Medical Examiner's Office while digging in this backyard recovered what appears to be human remains; the medical examiner will be taking those remains to their office for further examination," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland police say they first received a tip from Pakistan.

Monday, they went to the home with cadaver dogs, but found nothing. They returned Tuesday and made the heartbreaking discovery.

Ana says she lived with her sister for awhile and noticed some problems.

"I had a clue when I lived with her, but like I said, it was never kind of to the extreme, you know what I'm saying, and when I did see certain things I called KIDS; I called KIDS. Everyone called KIDS, everyone," she said.

Investigators say Rodriguez told police that her son had gone to visit his father in Texas earlier this month. But she also says she did not know the father's phone number or an address to get in touch with him.

"I'm just so angry at my sister right now," said Rodriguez.

Ana says she just wants answers to why her nephew is gone.

"If you hurt this little boy on accident, if it was an accident, why not call cops? Why not call somebody? If you knew that you couldn't do it anymore, why not, you know what I'm saying? Go ask for help," she said.

