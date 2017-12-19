Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick sing ‘Christmas’ on ‘Tonight Show’

NEW YORK — “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon brought the star power for the latest installment of “Classroom Instruments.”

Legendary singer Darlene Love and “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick joined Fallon and the Roots to sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.)”

Love, who first recorded the song back in 1963, took the lead.

The singer, who is 76-years-old, sounds just as good as she did back when she recorded it more than 50 years ago.

Kendrick is promoting “Pitch Perfect 3.”

This version is sure to become a holiday classic — much like the very first holiday “Classroom Instruments” segment featuring Mariah Carey and her hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” did back in 2012.