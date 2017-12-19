Cleveland man caught on video cheating Bureau of Workers’ Comp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Undercover cameras were rolling when a Cleveland crook broke the law - in full view of investigators from the state of Ohio

Jack Shea has the video of Christopher Gattarello, 53, caught cheating the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. He claimed he was injured at his garbage hauling business and unable to work, but the video shows that he was operating heavy equipment just like any other non-injured worker.

Gattarello is now serving a 5-year term in federal prison.

