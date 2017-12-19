× Canton police: Man puts officer in choke hold, drags him outside truck

CANTON, Ohio– An Akron man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a Canton officer.

Officers on patrol spotted a speeding truck in the area of 12th Street Northwest and Louisiana Avenue in Canton shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The Canton Police Department said officers pulled over the truck, but the driver, 32-year-old Mario Jermaine Pratt, refused to cooperate.

Pratt put one of the officers in a choke hold and dragged him into the truck, police said. Another officer used his Taser, but that didn’t have any effect.

The suspect was holding onto the officer, who was partially hanging out of the driver’s side door, when he tried to drive away. He crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the officer, who was attacked, fired one shot from his service weapon, which did not hit Pratt. Officers were finally able to subdue the suspect.

Pratt is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, abduction and resisting arrest, as well as other traffic offenses. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment, then the Stark County Jail.