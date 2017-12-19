Browns’ Joe Thomas offers to ‘buy’ Panthers if he gets 1M retweets; lays out ‘plan’ on Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns favorite Joe Thomas may have to put his money where his tweet is.

The offensive lineman tweeted that he would buy the Carolina Panthers if he got a million retweets.

1 million retweets and I’ll buy the @Panthers — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

1) We would not sign a punter, for there would be no use when we go for it on every 4th down. 2) We would not sign a kicker, for there would be no use when we go for it on every 4th dn. 3) We immediately rename the team the Carolina Mission BBQs — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

And then I’d include the beer and food cost in the price of the ticket…buy a ticket, get to drink and eat for free. Like the @MadisonMallards. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

A great point, there will not be hot dogs or hamburgers served @panthers games when I own the team. We will only serve brats, and the only condiments allowed will be; ketchup, spicy brown mustard, diced onions, and sauerkraut https://t.co/GdgAoTc7RM — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

No need to park, there will be free helicopter rides for all to and from the stadium https://t.co/d7yVNG33Rc — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

Big mistake, forgot the pickle relish. I don’t deserve a team https://t.co/6zTKBSSnNm — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 19, 2017

He also joked he’d rename the team the Carolina Mission BBQs, and the cost of a ticket would include food and drinks.

Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson plans to sell the team at the end of the season amid allegations of sexual harassment and racist comments. The team is expected to be sold for more than $2 billion.

So far, Thomas only as a little over 14,000 retweets, so it may be awhile before he can make an offer.