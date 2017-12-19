Browns’ Joe Thomas offers to ‘buy’ Panthers if he gets 1M retweets; lays out ‘plan’ on Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns favorite Joe Thomas may have to put his money where his tweet is.
The offensive lineman tweeted that he would buy the Carolina Panthers if he got a million retweets.
He also joked he’d rename the team the Carolina Mission BBQs, and the cost of a ticket would include food and drinks.
Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson plans to sell the team at the end of the season amid allegations of sexual harassment and racist comments. The team is expected to be sold for more than $2 billion.
So far, Thomas only as a little over 14,000 retweets, so it may be awhile before he can make an offer.
