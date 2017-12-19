× Browns attendance reaches lowest point in 20+ years

CLEVELAND– The winless Cleveland Browns are setting more records. And not in a good way.

Attendance for Sunday’s loss to the Ravens was 56,424. It was the last home game of the season.

That’s the lowest since the first home game after owner Art Modell announced the team was moving to Baltimore in 1995.

There were 55,388 people at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Nov. 19, 1995 to see Vinny Testaverde and the Browns take on Brett Favre and the Packers. Cleveland lost, 20-31.

The Browns have two more chances to get a win this season. They place the Bears in Chicago on Dec. 24 and the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

The last time the brown and orange snagged a victory was Dec. 24, 2016 against the Chargers.

