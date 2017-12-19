Apple alert: Be aware of fake iTunes emails that have thieves trying to steal your money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple is sending out a warning over a realistic-looking iTunes scam. Even tech-savvy people are falling for this one.

Here is what happens: You get an email questioning expensive purchases said to have been made with your account.

In order to dispute the purchases, it has you click on a link that leads the hackers to all kinds of personal and financial information.

The email looks legit and even has the Apple logo. If you get it, delete it.

Apple offers these tips on its website:

If you receive a phishing email or text message

These signs can help you identify phishing scams:

The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.

Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.

The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.

A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*

The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.

The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.

The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.

Report phishing attempts and other suspicious messages to Apple

To report a suspicious email, forward the message to Apple with complete header information. To forward the email: In macOS Mail, select the email and choose Forward As Attachment from the Message menu at the top of your computer screen.

These email addresses are monitored by Apple, but you might not receive a reply to your report.

If you receive what you believe to be a phishing email that's designed to look like it’s from Apple, please send it to reportphishing@apple.com.

To report spam or other suspicious emails that you receive in your iCloud.com, me.com, or mac.com Inbox, please send them to abuse@icloud.com.

To report spam or other suspicious messages that you receive through iMessage, tap Report Junk under the message.

MORE INFORMATION FROM APPLE HERE AND HERE.