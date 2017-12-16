WATCH: Boy who gave up Xbox for Christmas to help homeless gets big surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD -- A selfless act for the holidays earned a deserving boy a surprise he'd never forget.

We're talking about 9-year-old Mikah Frye, who graciously passed on an Xbox so that his grandmother could purchase blankets for the homeless instead.

"He said, 'you can buy them a blanket,' and I said, 'do you want to give up one Christmas gift to get a blanket to give to someone?' And he said, 'okay,' and when he got home, he later said, 'if the XBox is $300, and the blankets are $10, then I can buy 30 blankets,'" Mikah's grandmother, Terry Brant, told Fox 8 News earlier this month.

Mikah's gesture caught the attention of the Microsoft store in Beachwood Place. They wanted to reward him ... and they did, today.

Check out our Facebook post, below, where you can see store employees surprising Mikah with his very own Xbox, games and a controller.