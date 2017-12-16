Video: Wreaths Across America 2017 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio - Each year, hundreds of thousands of Christmas wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans at over 100 of our nation's VA national cemeteries.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, the 12th annual event took place. Fox 8 photojournalist Ali Ghanbari was on hand at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery for the touching tribute.