Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man killed in an accident Friday evening has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rickey Henry, 58, of Cleveland, died after his vehicle ran off the road near East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue, and ended up on its side, officials said.

No one else was hurt.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.